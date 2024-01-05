Public Notice: Public Work Session & City Council Meeting – January 9, 2024

Citizens wishing to present matters to the City Council must register with the City Clerk no later than 6:30 p.m. on the evening of the meeting. You may register earlier by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 757-393-8639 or email the City Clerk at whited@portsmouthva.gov.

Unless otherwise noted, City Council Meetings are held in the City Council Chamber located on the 6th Floor in the City Hall Building at 801 Crawford Street.

View the meetings live at: www.portsmouthva.gov/2387/Portsmouth-Live-Meeting-Stream or www.Facebook.com/Portsmouth.Virginia

The Agenda for the City Council meetings may be found at: www.portsmouthva.gov/agendacenter/city-council-7

City Council Meetings and Public Work Sessions are available to view the day after the meetings on www.youtube.com/user/VAPortsmouth and PCTV Cox 48/Verizon Fios 39.