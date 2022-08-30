Public Works Hosts Weeklong Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

By: City of Newport News

With fall arriving, many residents are preparing their homes by cleaning up and getting ready for cooler temperatures. Beginning Sept. 6, Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division is holding a weeklong Household Hazardous Waste event. This event gives residents the opportunity to dispose of materials that cannot normally be placed in their trash cart and are not regularly accepted at the Recovery Operations Center. These include items such as oil-based paints, pesticides, fertilizers, and household cleaning products. Each household can bring up to 75 pounds of solids and up to five gallons of liquids for disposal.

Residents can bring their hazardous waste items to the Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Way from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Saturday, Sept. 10. Items such as latex paints, household trash, recyclables, electronics, yard debris, and white goods (i.e., old appliances) are accepted daily during normal business hours. For additional information on items accepted during Household Hazardous Waste events, visit the Solid Waste Division website.

Items that are NOT accepted include asbestos, coolant from old appliances, medical waste, explosives, compressed gas cylinders, or mercury. Please call 757-933-2311 if you have any questions about identifying Household Hazardous Waste materials and disposal options.

The next Household Hazardous Waste collection week is scheduled for Dec. 5 – 10, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.