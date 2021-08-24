Public Works Introduces Pilot Program for ﻿Solid Waste Collection

The Newport News Department of Public Works is launching the Recovery Operations Center (ROC) Satellite Center, a smaller version of the city’s primary Recovery Operations Center. The program is to help residents who are unable to wait for their trash or recycling to be collected. On Saturday, August 28 and Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. residents who pay the Solid Waste User Fee can visit 1451 48th Street to dispose of bulk, bagged household trash or recyclables. The ROC Satellite Center will accept up to six cubic yards of the following: Bagged household trashVegetative wasteBulk wasteCardboard and recyclable plastics The ROC Satellite Center will also accept four off-the-rim tires; paint, appliances and electronics will NOT be accepted at the ROC Satellite Center. Proof of Newport News residency and a copy of your water bill will need to be presented upon entering the site. For additional information about the program, call the 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311. The city’s Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Blvd. is also open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents who pay a Solid Waste Fee may dispose of trash and recyclables at this location.