Public Works launches new website to help residents track progress

The city’s annual loose leaf collection program begins this Monday, November 16! The Department of Public Works launched a 2020 Seasonal Leaf Collection website to make it easier for residents to see their collection dates and the progress of the team. Visit the site and enter your address to check your area and if your street has already been collected. As you rake your leaves, please keep the following guidelines in mind:

Put your leaves out on the roadside by Monday at 7 a.m. no earlier than the week before your area is to be collected.

Rake leaves into a pile at the edge of, but not in, the curb and gutter or drainage ditches.

Do not bag the leaves unless you are putting them out for your normal bulk collection and make sure they are not mixed with other trash such as limbs.

Double check that your pile is not blocking traffic or too close to a parked vehicle.

Do not cover water meters or utility boxes.

Burning leaves is not permitted.

For more information, visit the 2020 Seasonal Leaf Collection website or call the 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311.