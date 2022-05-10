Public Works to Hold Open House for the Bow Creek Stormwater Park

By: City of Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Public Works Department will hold an open house meeting for the Bow Creek Stormwater Park (CIP 7-073, 100516) project. It will be held in person on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bow Creek Recreation Center, 3427 Club House Road.



This project includes the conversion of the Bow Creek Golf Course into a stormwater storage facility with a variety of recreational amenities and will provide much needed stormwater storage to assist in mitigating the flooding in this area. It is part of the City’s Flood Protection Program that was approved by public referendum in November 2021.



The open house is an informal meeting open to the public. Public Works representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project with citizens.



For additional information, please contact Esther Dornin, P.E., with Public Works Engineering at 757-385-3933, or e-mail at papww@vbgov.com.