Public Works Weeklong Household ﻿Hazardous Waste Event

By: City of Newport News

With spring arriving, many residents are preparing their homes for warmer temperatures and cleaning up. Beginning March 6, Newport News Public Works’ Solid Waste Division is holding a weeklong Household Hazardous Waste event. This event gives residents the opportunity to dispose of materials that can’t be put in your trash cart and are not regularly accepted at the Recovery Operations Center, including oil-based paints, pesticides, fertilizers, and household cleaning products. Each household can bring up to 75 pounds of solids and up to five gallons of liquids.

Residents can bring their hazardous waste items to the Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Way from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11. Items such as latex paints, household trash, recyclables, electronics, yard debris, and white goods (i.e., old appliances) are accepted daily during normal business hours. For additional information on items accepted during HHW events, visit the Solid Waste Division website.