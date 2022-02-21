PVH Hosts Coldest Night of the Year Event

By: City Of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless (PVH) is encouraging

Portsmouth residents to bundle up and raise cold, hard cash for The Coldest Night of the Year 5K

Walk (CNOY WALK). A family-friendly winter fundraising walk in support of Portsmouth’s homeless,

hungry, and hurting, the WALK takes place the evening of February 26, beginning at 4 p.m.

This is PVH’s first year taking part in The Coldest Night of the Year event, and Portsmouth will join

an anticipated 100 cities across the United States and Canada and thousands of participants in

raising needed funds for their communities. PVH is expecting many walkers and teams, including

staffs and friends of PVH who will brave the cold winter’s night to help PVH reach their goal of raising

$20,000.

Portsmouth will be hosting a blended event with both a COVID-safe, outdoor-only event, and a virtual

option where people can walk from home. By walking together in the chill of the night (whether

physically or in spirit), participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during

a cold winter, while raising funds to aid the work of Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless (PVH) in

providing much-needed support to members of our community.

The in-person Portsmouth Walk begins and ends at the City Hall Plaza, 801 Crawford Street, where

walkers will register, and return at the end of the evening to celebrate their achievements with

refreshments. Virtual participants will be walking solo or with their families and teams on selfdesignated routes throughout the community. All those who raise more than $150 (or $75 for youths)

will also don iconic toques as they face the cold night.

Community sponsors include the City of Portsmouth and Towne Bank. PVH has been

serving Portsmouth for 32 years, and the funds raised in The Coldest Night of the Year will benefit

their clients in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving. For more information,

contact Darlene Sparks Washington, PVH Executive Director, at Pvh.executivedirector@gmail.com or

at (757) 399-0200. To donate, visit www.cnoy.com.