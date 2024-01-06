Quest for the 2025-27 Football Championship Host City

Charlotte, NC (January 5, 2024) – The CIAA is pleased to announce that it has formally begun the process of identifying the future location for the 2025-27 CIAA Football Championship. The CIAA Football Championship is one of the nation’s premier sporting events. In its 7th year in Salem VA, the Football Championship, brought together alumni and fans during the course of the championship weekend to view the top two teams in the conference.

The purpose of the CIAA Football Championship is to provide a meaningful championship experience to each participating student-athlete, while celebrating its legacy, recognizing its leaders and impacting its communities. Additionally, the championship provides an opportunity for CIAA sponsors to activate and maximize the financial commitment made to the Conference while engaging fans, alumni and the community.

Its innate spirit of ingenuity and innovation continues to keep the CIAA in the forefront; blazing trails for other conferences to follow. The conference and its member institutions continue to build on the rich and honorable traditions of its past; while providing leadership into the future.