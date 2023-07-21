Quick and Easy Hurricane Preparedness Tips

By: The City of Newport News

Are you and your family prepared for hurricane season? If you’ve put off preparing because you are overwhelmed and aren’t sure where to start, below are some quick tips to get you started.

Subscribe to NN Alert: Make sure you receive critical information quickly, including public safety and severe weather. Residents can sign up online.

Know Your Zone: Evacuation zones are designated A through D and provide clarity on whether you should evacuate in an emergency or shelter at home based on your physical street address and the nature of the emergency event. Review the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Know Your Zone program. Learn more about evacuations by reviewing the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Hurricane Evacuation Guide.

Pack a Kit: After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water, and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency, including medications. Get more information and a handy list on Ready.gov.

For more information, download the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide.