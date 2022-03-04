Race Weekend is Here!

One City Marathon Weekend, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, is officially here! Activities begin today at the Holiday Inn (980 Omni Blvd.) with packet pick-up from noon to 7 p.m. and tomorrow, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Race registration will also be available during this time. After packet pick-up on Saturday, stop by the Pasta Dinner at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn, featuring an all you can eat pasta bar for $12.99 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also taking place on Saturday is the Optima Health Maritime 5K, beginning at 8 a.m., and the Ferguson Nautical Mile, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Newport News City Center at Oyster Point. All are invited to come cheer on runners and enjoy festivities at the One City Celebration event at Tradition Brewing Co from 8 a.m. – noon.

On Sunday, the One City Marathon and Marathon Relay begin at Newport News Park at 7 a.m. and the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon begins at Menchville High School at 7 a.m., both finishing Downtown in the Yard District where all are welcome to join in celebration and fun on 23rd Street.

For more detailed information on race details, traffic impacts, parking restrictions, and more, visit www.onecitymarathon.com.

We wish everyone participating in the races this weekend GOOD LUCK and we again thank all of our sponsors and volunteers for your support!