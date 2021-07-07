Racial Inequities in Proton Therapy Persist

Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (HUPTI) is changing the game when it comes to proton therapy treatment. On July 1, 2021, HUPTI held a community conversation about Racial Inequities in Proton Therapy Cancer Insurance Payments. This conversation featured Hampton University’s Bill Thomas, who is the Associate Vice President for Governmental Relations, along with some city representatives. Joining them was Jack Weber, who has done extensive research on proton therapy in cancer patients because of his wife and her experiences with proton therapy. Because of the inequities that he and his wife faced, Weber wanted to go public with the information that he learned in order to help others who may be going through the same thing.

It was stated during the conversation that the average African American male has lost 3 years of his life expectancy due to healthcare disparities in America. The group felt that the attorney general has not taken action when contacted by African Americans regarding insurance companies not covering proton therapy treatment. In March, Virginia House Bill 1656 was passed with emergency provisions regarding the use of proton therapy. Since then, many patients, including Weber, have been denied coverage by their insurance companies. Weber believes that chemotherapy, which is often used to kill cancer, is destroying patients’ organs and ultimately killing them. Proton therapy, which uses laser beam radiation to kill cancer cells, is believed to be a healthier option. For example, if a woman were to have a tumor on her heart, proton therapy would destroy the tumor and not damage the heart.

“I never knew anything about HBCUs before this issue,” stated Weber. When the insurance company refused to fund his wife’s proton therapy, Weber did lots of research on the issue and came up with some eerie findings. “The insurance companies are committing fraud and getting away with it when it comes to cancer treatment,” Weber said. When his wife’s cancer recurred in 2017 after being dormant, they went to MD Anderson which is the top cancer hospital. However, after starting chemotherapy, the tumor was reduced but not eliminated. Something was not right. However, they discovered that Weber’s wife was a candidate for proton therapy treatment. In order to get this treatment, which was $125,000, she needed prior authorization from the insurance company so that they could pay for it.

However, Anthem denied his wife’s claims. In August of 2017 they got a letter from Hampton University’s Proton Therapy Institute about their proton therapy treatment and that the insurance company would not cover it. According to the insurance company, treatment was not medically necessary. Weber began to do some research on Anthem and found that the information they used was a 2014 model policy which talks about when proton therapy should be used. “Anthem was using 2014 recommendations which were out of date”, Weber stated. Weber sent an appeal to Anthem after learning about this new information and Anthem denied his appeal. He then reached out to the attorney general’s office and filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Insurance.

During his fight for his wife, Weber met Bill Thomas, who took an interest in the couple’s case. As an advocate, Bill Thomas was fed up and assisted Weber with taking the case to the media. They continued to fight as Weber continued to do his research. “Conventional radiation exposes the body to way more radiation than proton therapy. Proton therapy avoids critical organs,” Weber stated. He had learned this during his long hours of research. On August 31, 2017, the Virginia State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance ruled that his wife was approved for the proton therapy. Weber was overjoyed and cried real tears. Weber mentions how he remembers when Bill Thomas gave him the good news at the press conference when the decision had been made. “Bill and I have become very close; he is like my brother from another mother,” Weber expressed. Weber stated that he did not fight as hard as he did only for his wife, but also for all the other people who are unable to fight for themselves.

Hampton University has poured millions of dollars into building a proton center for treatment. “Hampton built it, even though they are not a hospital, to treat people in the community in Virginia and use it as a teaching opportunity,” stated Bill Thomas of Hampton University when describing Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute. It was stated during the community conversation that HUPTI’s patients were denied health insurance coverage because the insurance companies refused to approve treatments for 90% of patients needing proton therapy. Most proton centers are part of major hospital networks around the country; HUPTI is not part of a referral network. However, Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey had a vision to help those in the local community. Weber and his wife are proof of the value of Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute. HUPTI is inviting all candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General to attend a listening session about proton therapy and healthcare disparities.

