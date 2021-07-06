RapidSOS Enhances Response to Crisis Situations

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) has partnered with RapidSOS to help first responders be better prepared to help you in an emergency. Citizens can now voluntarily register and provide critical health related information that gets relayed to 911 dispatchers when you call for assistance.

In an emergency, the NNPD understands that every second counts. First responders often report the need for more data when responding to a call such as a significant medical or mental health condition, a communicable disease, allergies or any necessary or special medical equipment needs.

RapidSOS is a web-based tool that enables 911 dispatchers to access location and supplemental medical data.

Citizens create a profile on www.emergencyprofile.org that is associated with their cell phone number so that when they call 911, their information appears on a dispatcher’s screen. The information helps first responders with the critical data they need to better care for people in an emergency when they arrive on the scene.

“By creating an Emergency Health Profile, citizens can take an important step in helping first responders provide fast, individualized and efficient care during an emergency,” said Assistant Police Chief Brandon Creswell. “It will provide peace of mind for you and those that care about you and your safety.”

The information provided in the emergency profile is confidential and is used exclusively by 911 dispatchers and first responders for situational awareness only. There is no cost to use the system. Participation is strictly on a voluntary basis and the information you provide is maintained by the Emergency Health Profile Association.

For more information or to register yourself (must be 16 or older) or someone you are a legal guardian for, visit emergencyprofile.org.