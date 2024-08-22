RBW Sports & Classics to Establish New Facility in Virginia

On August 22, 2024, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that RBW Sports & Classics, the United Kingdom’s only manufacturer of hand-built electric classic sports cars, will invest $8 million to establish a manufacturing facility at Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County. The new facility will produce the company’s first left-hand drive RBW EV Roadster and GT models for the U.S. market and create 144 new jobs.



“Entrepreneurial, innovative companies like RBW Sports & Classics are helping put Virginia on the map for cutting-edge industry and jobs,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The talented workforce in the region is a perfect fit for RBW Sports & Classics’ plans. The company’s decision to invest in Virginia reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the skill of our workers, the quality of life in the Commonwealth, and the strength of our business climate.”



“Over seven years, RBW (named after my children Rose, Becs, and Wesley) has established itself as a quality manufacturer of new, yet classic/vintage, electric cars and a designer of EV systems,” said Chief Executive Officer of RBW Sports & Classics Peter Swain.



“Today’s announcement is a milestone moment for Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “RBW Sports and Classics’ choice to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility here highlights the strength of our workforce and the appeal of our region. This investment brings valuable new jobs to our community and introduces us to the exciting and evolving world of electric vehicle manufacturing. We are pleased to welcome RBW and look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create.”



According to the press release, RBW Sports & Classics Limited was founded in 2017 to create and sell the first classic electric sports car. It delivered its first cars in the United Kingdom and internationally in 2022 and opened its first factory in the United Kingdom in 2023 registered as a new EV car manufacturer.

