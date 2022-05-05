Readout of President Biden’s Call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany

By: White House Press

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany. The leaders underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions in Ukraine, and reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to the government of Ukraine and humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians affected by the violence. The President welcomed Germany’s provision of security assistance and recent pledge of additional humanitarian aid, as well as their close partnership throughout this crisis.