Readout of President Joe Biden’s Meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom in London. The leaders reviewed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius. They reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression. The leaders discussed the Atlantic Declaration on economic partnership they launched in June, including next steps to drive toward key outcomes in the months ahead. They also reviewed developments in Northern Ireland and efforts to ensure continued progress there.