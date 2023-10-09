Featured Global National Political 

Readout of Vice President Harris’s Call with President Isaac Herzog of Israel

HRM Staff , , , , , , , , ,

By: White House: Office of the Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris today spoke with President Isaac Herzog of Israel. He expressed her and the Second Gentleman’s condolences and prayers for the victims of the heinous Hamas terrorist attacks and all those affected.  

She condemned the appalling and unprecedented attacks, which included terrorists taking children and elderly people hostage. The Vice President made clear that such terrorist acts are never justified.  

The Vice President underscored that the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. The Vice President reiterated our commitment to provide Israel with all appropriate means of support.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.