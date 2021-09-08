Reclaim Your Health and Spirit During a Women’s “Glowing and Growing” Event on September 18

Women of all ages and backgrounds are invited to join Delegate Marcia Price, the City of Newport News, BGR8 Fitness, Sentara Careplex Hospital, and other partners for a unique event focused on inner and outer wellness. During the first “Glowing & Growing: A Women’s Health & Wellness Event” on Saturday, September 18, experts on women’s health will be at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center at 570 McLawhorne Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with one goal – to empower women with information that will help them lead a healthy life. The event is planned in honor of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month. Many in the community are unfamiliar with PCOS, a hormonal disorder that affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age. The aim of PCOS Awareness Month is to improve the lives of those affected by PCOS and help them overcome their symptoms, as well as prevent and reduce their risks for life-threatening related conditions. The event will also include information on other health-related issues, primarily those affecting women. Spouses and caregivers are invited to attend to access resources and participate in support sessions. Women and families attending the event will leave empowered with knowledge and resources on a variety of health and wellness topics, including:



More than 30 vendors with information on women’s health resources

Sessions on reproductive health issues, including PCOS, endometriosis, cancer and more

Sessions for partners and supporters of those facing health challenges

FREE COVID-19 Vaccinations

Yoga and meditation sessions

Fitness demonstrations

Raffles and giveaways

Food trucks

And more!

The event will take place outdoors. Masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. Free childcare will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For up-to-date information, visit the Glowing and Growing website.