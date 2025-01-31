‘Recovery Underway’ for Crash Involving U.S. Army Helicopter and American Airlines

WASHINGTON – Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/ U.S. Army Military District of Washington released the following information yesterday regarding the midair collision of the United States Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and the American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet:

“Our deepest condolences go out to all the families and friends impacted during this tragedy, and we will support them through this difficult time. Our top priority is to assist in the recovery efforts, while fully cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other investigative agencies to determine the cause of this tragic incident,” said Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commander Joint Task Force – National Capital Region/ U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to transparency and will share accurate updates as soon as they become available,” said Bredenkamp.

While performing a training mission a United States Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from 12th Aviation Battalion, Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Va., collided in midair with an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet Flight 5342 last night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA, NTSB and the United States Army will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation. We are working with local officials and will provide any additional information once it becomes available.