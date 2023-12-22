Recycle, Repurpose Household Items After Holidays

Before putting any items out with the trash after the holidays, consider whether your seasonal decorations and other household items are reusable, recyclable, or if they might come in handy for someone else. Here are some ideas on how to safely dispose or repurpose holiday trimmings and other household items:

Naturally-grown Christmas trees and fresh greenery – Beginning on or around Dec. 26, some Hampton Roads localities collect and chip Christmas trees into mulch or compost that are used to beautify city and county public spaces. Another option is to place the tree in a quiet corner of the yard, where it can provide a haven for birds and other wildlife.

Holiday cards, mail, packaging, wrapping – As long as holiday cards and envelopes do not have glitter or metallic accents, these stationary items can go in the recycling container. This goes for non-coated, plain wrapping paper and plain gift bags too—without glitter or foil. Cardboard boxes are also recyclable.

Plastic bags – These should never go in the recycling container, but you can take plastic bags to most chain grocery stores for recycling. Resolve to have reusable tote bags on hand when shopping in the future (if you don’t do this already).

Retired electronics – If a new PC, laptop, printer or phone made your holiday bright, set aside the retired versions for donation or special collection. Some thrift stores accept electronics and resell them to support charitable causes.

Clothing and items for regifting – For gifts received that you would not or could not use, consider regifting these to someone who would!

For more guidelines and tips for keeping Hampton Roads clean and green, visit askHRgreen.org.