Recycling Locations Available Around the City

Some Newport News residents have been experiencing slight delays in recycling collection due to staffing shortages with the contractor. These delays are temporary and should only last until the beginning of August, as new employees are currently in the training process. During this time, residents should place recycling carts curbside on their regular collection day and leave them out until they have been collected. Those who may have additional recycling needs or cannot wait for the recycling to be collected by the contractor can take their recycling to one of the many drop-off sites throughout the city or to the Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Blvd. Residents can prepare their recyclable items and visit these drop-off sites, all of which are open 24 hours a day:

Main Street Library parking lot -110 Main St.

Briarfield Fire Station #7- 5844 Marshall Ave.

Hidenwood Fire Station #10- 12455 Warwick Blvd.

Oyster Point Fire Station #6- 685 Oyster Point Rd.

Fire Station #4- 13561 Jefferson Ave.

For more information about recycling, visit the Public Works Solid Waste Division website.