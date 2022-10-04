Region Prepares for Coastal Flooding

By: City of Newport News

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning, which means flooding is occurring or is imminent. Anticipated flood conditions could rival or surpass those seen in Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Gusty winds to 30 to 40 mph are also expected today.

In response to potential flooding hazards expected over the next several days, City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared a local state of emergency in Newport News at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2. This declaration allows the city to mobilize resources and equipment, should they be needed, for response and recovery efforts.

Residents of low-lying areas are encouraged to plan ahead. While evacuation is not mandatory, you may consider staying with family and friends who are outside of areas that typically flood. You don’t have to leave the area, just move to higher ground.

Solid Waste Collections: Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled throughout the city.

City Center Garages Available: Residents in low-lying areas who need to move their vehicles may bring them to one of the public parking garages at City Center. Parking in these garages is free. Please do not park in reserved spots and move your vehicle by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Newport News Schools: Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) are closed today, Oct. 3. Please check the NNPS website for updated information and the status for schools on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Turn Around, Don't Drown: The most important thing to remember during this storm is to NEVER drive or walk through flood water and do not drive around barriers around high water.

City crews continue to monitor the storm and will keep you updated via social media (Facebook and Twitter) and on the city website. Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the city via phone, text, or email through NN Alert. Residents with specific concerns can call the 311 Contact Center at 311 or 757-933-2311.