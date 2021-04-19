Regional Animal Shelter Awarded $30,000 Grant from Petco Love

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter has been awarded a $30,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Hampton Roads area. According to Shelter Manager Roger Iles, this grant will help PRAS continue to offer educational opportunities and programs through outreach to the communities on the Virginia peninsula. Petco Love’s investment will allow the shelter to further its “goals and commitment to utilize new and innovative lifesaving opportunities and programs that will bring an awareness of the challenges that exist in our communities associated with lost, stray and community animals,” he said.

Since 2015, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter has averaged an intake of 6,200 animals per year, and in 2020 the organization reached an 89.75% life-saving percentage for dogs. This huge success was partly credited to a robust foster care program that served over 1,000 animals. In the past four years, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter has raised its overall life-saving rate to 84%, an increase of over 20%.

Petco Love has invested nearly $300 million in support of adoption and other lifesaving efforts since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation. Petco Love has also helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide, like the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. For more information about Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, visit peninsulaanimalshelter.com, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.