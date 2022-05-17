Regional Employee Recruitment Campaign Highlights Water Utility Employees

What would we do without clean water, something many of us take for granted? We don’t think about the employees that make it possible for a steady flow of tap water to reach our homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This includes lab technicians, customer service representatives, accountants, groundskeepers, and many other essential employees working together each day to deliver our community’s water. Through the new Work for Water program, askHRgreen.org shines the spotlight on some of the dedicated people who work for our local water utilities. In a series of online videos, employees reveal what they like most about their jobs and encourage others to consider a career in the field. Newport News Waterworks employees play a prominent role in many of the videos. Newport News Waterworks is a regional water provider, owned and operated by the City of Newport News, that serves over 400,000 people in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York County and part of James City County. Our team works diligently to ensure residents and businesses have high quality drinking water. If you are looking for a chance to serve your community while receiving great benefits and challenging career growth opportunities, working for water just might be for you! To view open positions with Newport News Waterworks and other city departments, visit www.nnva.gov/jobs. You can view listings for other local water utilities on the Work for Water webpage.