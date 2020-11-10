Register for a Drive-Up/Virtual Rain Barrel Workshop

Rain barrels collect water that can be used for tasks to help lower your water bill, like watering gardens and plants, washing cars and more. To give residents and guests the knowledge and supplies they need to make a rain barrel while keeping everyone safe, the Newport News Master Gardeners, Newport News Waterworks and the city’s Recycling Office are hosting a combination drive-up and virtual event. For just $60, you’ll get all of the materials you need and a link to a tutorial on how to build, install and maintain a 55 gallon rain barrel.

Register online and then head to the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center on Saturday, November 7 for a “Drive-Up” Rain Barrel Distribution event from noon until 1:30 p.m. Pick up your barrel and all of the parts you’ll need to make your own at home. Then, when you’re ready to get started, check out the YouTube video, which will take you through all the steps you need to take to complete your project. Registrants will r eceive an informational sheet on how to access the YouTube tutorial and important tips during the drive-up event.

Visit theRain Barrel Workshop website to register. For more information contact the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office at 757-591-4838.