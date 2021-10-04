Register for Fall Art Classes and Workshops at the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center

Get creative at the magnificent new Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center on the campus of Christopher Newport University! The center is hosting a season of classes for children and adults. Topics range from watercolor and drawing to clay and crochet. No matter your age or interest, you can roll up your sleeves to learn and have fun at the Torggler. Classes range in duration from weekend workshops to six-week courses and are offered at convenient times throughout the week in brand new, well-appointed studio classrooms. Taught by qualified, experienced artists and art instructors, classes focus on developing creative skills and self-expression. Start your creative journey at the Torggler! To register or learn more, visit www.thetorggler.org or call 757-594-0800. The community can look forward to new classes at the Torggler each season. These educational classes are critical to the center’s mission to empower creative expression, critical thinking and lifelong learning in the community. The Torggler Center opens to the general public on October 31. Keep an eye out for details on their grand opening celebration.