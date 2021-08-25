Register for Free Fall Courses at the Brooks Crossing iLab

School isn’t the only program in session this fall! Young people are invited to register for engaging sessions at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab) that encourage them to think creatively while developing new skills. Courses are FREE and open to Newport News youth. Fall courses will take place in person at the Brooks Crossing iLab at 550 30th Street, Suite 101 in Newport News. Below is a list of open courses:

Introduction to AutoCAD (Ages:16+): Learn basic two-dimensional computer aided drafting (CAD) with AutoCAD, the most popular CAD software used by architects, engineers, surveyors and others in construction and manufacturing fields, August 30 – September 29, Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How to start a business for GOOD (Ages: 6-11): Unreasonable Kids College’s Play and Learn Workshop, September 16, October 21, Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Nike, Pizza, and Sneakers (Ages: 8-12): Footwear Design for Kids by Unreasonable Kids College, October 28 – November 18, Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Art of Dj’ing/Beatmaking (Ages: 11-14): Learn how to DJ and make beats, October 4 – November 12, Mondays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sew Theory (Ages 11-14): Learn how to sew, October 4 – November 12, Mondays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Space is very limited. Register on the iLab’s course portal and check out their other offerings for youth and adults. For questions, email brookscrossing@odu.edu.