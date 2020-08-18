Register for Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s Virtual Job Fair!

The Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is searching for new talent to add to the team! The department, in collaboration with Human Resources, is hosting a Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, August 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Youth Programs is currently looking for creative, hard-working and energetic individuals who enjoy getting paid to play! We are currently looking to fill School Age Program Leaders and School Age Program Facilitator openings.

This is a free and virtual opportunity for job seekers to learn more about the City of Newport News and interview on the spot with our Parks, Recreation & Tourism team. If you are interested in this event, please register for a specific time block to reserve your time slot. Review the list of current openings and submit an application prior to Thursday’s event. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information call 757-926-1400.