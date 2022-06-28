Register for Summer Instructional Programs!

By: City of Newport News

There is still time to register for some of your favorite summer classes with Newport News Instructional Programs! From painting and gymnastics to music and fitness, there are instructional classes for every age and interest! Browse all class listings in the Seasonal Instructional Program Guide or by visiting ActiveNet. There are several ways you can register for a new class or re-take one of your favorites:



Sign-up online with ActiveNet. Note: A non-refundable processing fee is charged with this option.

Visit one of Newport News’ community centers and register at the front desk using a credit card, check or money order.

Register by phone by calling 757-926-1400.

For the latest happenings, be sure to like Newport News Instructional Programs on Facebook.