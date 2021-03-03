Register for the Super Tuesday Virtual Hiring Event

Are you ready to find your next career? Virginia Career Works, in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission and community businesses and partners, is ready to connect you with employment opportunities in various industries. Join them for their Virtual Hiring Event the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. until noon. Their next session will take place on Tuesday, March 9. This free event is open to all job seekers and online registration is required. During the event, participants will be able to:

Learn about participating companies and their job vacancies

Speak with multiple company recruiters via the chat function

Apply for listed positions with one-click

Visit resource booths for additional job search resources

Video chat with recruiters

Register online and then prepare for a successful event! Be sure to upload your resume and head-shot and dress for success during the event. Check out Virginia Career Works’ “10 Steps to Rock a Virtual Job Fair” video for great tips.