Register for United Way Day of Caring

Mark Friday, September 17 on your calendar and get ready to make a difference in our community during the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s Day of Caring! This is our community’s largest volunteer day of the year, as hundreds of individuals and businesses disperse throughout the Virginia Peninsula to support local nonprofits and public service agencies. The goal is simple – help our neighbors in need. This year, United Way of the Virginia Peninsula is seeking approximately 1,000 volunteers to complete over 40 projects. Nonprofits have submitted requests for support of projects ranging from painting and building items to organizing and filing paperwork. Visit the United Way Day of Caring page for information on how to register and to view available projects. Please sign-up to participate as an individual, group or business by Friday, August 27. Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, over 1,700 volunteers safely completed more than 70 projects across our community during the 2020 Day of Caring. Volunteers should be prepared to wear masks, socially distance and follow the guidelines requested by each site. Let’s join together to build a stronger community together! For questions or additional information, email volunteer@uwvp.org.