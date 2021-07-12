Register Now for Fall Courses with CNU’s Lifelong Learning Society

Learning should never stop, especially after you’ve retired! Christopher Newport’s LifeLong Learning Society (LLS) is a membership organization for people of retirement age who seek opportunities to learn in an environment that encourages sharing and fellowship. There are no requirements as to previous educational experience – intellectual curiosity is the only admission requirement. The fall 2021 semester begins on Monday, September 6 and enrollment is now open. Enjoy a Monday afternoon lecture series and over 60 courses on an array of subjects, including language, art, writing, history, science, film studies, poetry, religious studies, world studies and so much more! Fall offerings also include interest groups, field trips and optional activities. View the Fall Program Brochure online and visit the LLS website for complete information or call the LLS Office at 757-269-4368.