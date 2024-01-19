Register Now for Neighborhood Leadership Institute

Would you like to learn more about the City of Newport News, enhance your leadership skills, and contribute to your neighborhood and the broader community? Our FREE Neighborhood Leadership Institute will equip you with the necessary skills and insights to effect positive change.

What you’ll gain:

• Foundational leadership skills tailored for community initiatives

• Practical strategies for effective communication and collaboration

• Insights into planning, problem-solving, and decision-making in community contexts

• Networking opportunities with like-minded individuals and mentors

Classes are held in person and online Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., February through May.