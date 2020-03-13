Register now to attend the upcoming Citizen Police Academy and learn about mission, policies

March 12, 2020 – Registration is now open for the Citizen Police Academy, a 12-week program that teaches residents about the mission, policies, and day-to-day operations of the Police Division. The academy curriculum is designed to improve communication between citizens and police and to dispel misconceptions the community may have about Hampton law enforcement. Hampton residents who are 18 or older are encouraged to apply.

Academy classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. every Monday from April 6 to June 22 at the Hampton police headquarters, 40 Lincoln St. Applications will be accepted until April 1. Go online for more information and to apply. Questions? Contact the Police Division’s Community Relations Unit at 757-778-5740.