Register to Become a Poll Worker!

Last week we celebrated National Poll Worker Recruitment Day which aims to address the continued need for election officials ahead of the general election in November.

Being a poll worker, also known as an Officer of Election in Virginia, is a way to serve your community, your state, and your country. In Newport News, our Voter Registrar, who handles voter registration and elections, is always looking for volunteers.

Officers of Election/poll workers help our elections run smoothly during early voting and on Election Day. Roles are based on the needs and staff availability in your location. They may include:

Greeter

Pollbook Officer

Ballot Officer

Voting Equipment and Booth Officer

Chief Officer

Assistant Chief Officer

Electoral Board

Helping America vote is critical to strengthening our democracy. If you haven’t already, consider registering to become a poll worker today! Learn more about how to get involved at vote.virginia.gov/pollworker.