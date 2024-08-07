Register to Become a Poll Worker!
Last week we celebrated National Poll Worker Recruitment Day which aims to address the continued need for election officials ahead of the general election in November.
Being a poll worker, also known as an Officer of Election in Virginia, is a way to serve your community, your state, and your country. In Newport News, our Voter Registrar, who handles voter registration and elections, is always looking for volunteers.
Officers of Election/poll workers help our elections run smoothly during early voting and on Election Day. Roles are based on the needs and staff availability in your location. They may include:
- Greeter
- Pollbook Officer
- Ballot Officer
- Voting Equipment and Booth Officer
- Chief Officer
- Assistant Chief Officer
- Electoral Board
Helping America vote is critical to strengthening our democracy. If you haven’t already, consider registering to become a poll worker today! Learn more about how to get involved at vote.virginia.gov/pollworker.