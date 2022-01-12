Register to Become Part of the Neighborhood Leadership Institute

Newport News is fortunate to have many residents who take great pride in their neighborhoods and work to make our city a better place for all. To help residents become influential leaders and agents of change in their neighborhood and the broader community, the city launched the Neighborhood Leadership Institute. This institute was borne out of the efforts to redevelop portions of the Southeast Community though the city’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. While developing leaders from this neighborhood remains a priority, we want to empower all residents and encourage them to become vocal advocates for change and progress in Newport News. During this 12-week program, residents participate in educational sessions and hands-on learning opportunities that expose them to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement, and prepare them for service on local boards and commissions. The next rotation begins on February 23 and residents are encouraged to register. While the program is open to all, priority will be given to residents of the Southeast Community. All sessions are held via ZOOM, as we work together to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and applicants should have a computer, tablet, or phone to connect to classes. Participants will receive course materials via mail and email prior to the first session.

Visit the Neighborhood Leadership Institute website to view program details and to register. Space is limited and you must register to participate. For more information, call 757-926-8081.