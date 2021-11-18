Registration for the 2022 Project Inclusion Board Governance Leadership Development Program

The 26th annual “Project Inclusion Board Governance Leadership Development Program” sponsored by the United Way of South Hampton Roads Committee on Diversity and Inclusion is accepting applications to enroll in classes to begin Tuesday February 8, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. via a virtual Zoom meeting format.



Following 25 consecutive years of successful leadership training, this awarding winning program is one of three programs recognized nationally by United Way Worldwide as one of three “Best Practices for Diversity Program in the nation.” This 13-week leadership development program is designed to recruit, educate, develop and retain leaders for inclusion as effective directors on the boards of local non-profit agencies. Graduating over 750 alumni, Project Inclusion’s training will strengthen your leadership and management skills and prepare you to effectively serve on an agency board or commission. Leading companies such as USAA, Sentara, Bank of America, COX Communications, Towne Bank, Truist, Wells Fargo, Portfolio Recovery Associates, Hampton Roads Regional Jail, and Non-Profit Organizations such as the American Red Cross, The Urban League of Hampton Roads, YMCA, Girl Scouts, Food Bank and others have supported their employees to participate in Project Inclusion and are increasingly seeking qualified candidates who are enhancing their skills and expanding their business network; which can become vital to developing professional relationships. Project Inclusion graduates have received appointments by Virginia Governors to State Boards and Commissions in addition to local City Boards and Commissions. Weekly classes will be facilitated by local subject matter experts in a variety of professional development fields.



Empower yourself and join Hampton Roads premier Board Governance Leadership and Development Program that is supported by candidates from our corporate and non-profit community, educational institutions, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to simply enhance their leadership skills. The Curriculum from Week 1 -13 includes Orientation Reception, Professional Development & Career Assessment Evaluation, Boardsmanship, Fundraising, Conflict Resolution, Cultural Sensitivity, Effective Communication, Executive Director’s Best Practices Panel Discussion, Ethical & Legal Responsibilities, Fiscal Responsibilities, Technology Tools, Parliamentary Procedures, Image Building, Board Governance Class Project, and Graduation.



The next 13-week class will commence February 8, 2022, and the cost is $125.00. Classes meet virtually every Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Class size is limited to 50 and selection will be based upon receipt of your application and enrollment fee on a first come, first serve basis. Enrollment is limited, so please act now!!! As a Project Inclusion participant, you will be given the opportunity to sharpen your leadership skills for career advancement, meet new people, increase your business associates network of contacts and acquire a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction that you are contributing to the well-being of others in your community. Application Deadline is December 15, 2021.

