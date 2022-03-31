REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR NEWPORT NEWS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS

By: City of Newport News

Sign up for youth poster contest, parade, field day, festival, and more

The Downtown Newport News Merchants and Neighbors Association, Inc. and the City of Newport News are partnering together to offer a diverse schedule of events to commemorate Juneteenth again this year. Students, residents, businesses, and civic organizations are invited to join in the fun and register now for these Juneteenth celebrations.

Kicking off the roster of events is the poster contest, which is open to elementary and middle school students. Students are encouraged to use their artistic talents to express ideas, vision and thoughts about the Juneteenth theme of liberty, freedom, equality, and justice. Registration materials can be picked up and posters dropped off at Grissom Library, Main Street Library, and Pearl Bailey Library. Deadline to submit posters: May 16.

New for 2022, the Juneteenth Parade will take place in the Southeast Community on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The parade route travels 1.5 miles along Jefferson Avenue, starting at Brooks Crossing and ending at the beautiful King-Lincoln Park. Marching groups, car clubs, decorated floats, schools, community organizations, and local businesses are invited to register to participate in the parade. Registration deadline: May 16.

On Saturday, June 18, the Juneteenth Youth Field Day takes place at Riverview Farm Park. Youth ages 6-17 can come out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to participate in outdoor sporting games while bringing awareness of the four pillars of commemoration – liberty, freedom, equality, and justice. Registration is open now to join in the fun with a spirit of friendship, unity, and team spirit! Registration deadline to receive a free t-shirt: May 16.

The culminating event is the Juneteenth Freedom Festival at King-Lincoln Park on Sunday, June 19 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival will showcase musical entertainment by legendary performers The Unifics, food and craft vendors, informational exhibits, and children’s activities. Merchandise vendors and community groups are invited to apply for booth space at the festival. Application deadline: May 16.

Online registration is also open now for residents to reserve a space for Juneteenth BINGO on June 14, the Live Debate on June 15, Spoken Word on June 16, and Juneteenth Mime: The Faces of Freedom on June 17.

Other Juneteenth events scheduled to take place include an outdoor concert, flag raising ceremony, and virtual historical pageant. The 2022 Juneteenth series of events, focusing on education, awareness, and commemoration, will run from June 8-19, at various locations throughout the city.

To register or learn more about the 2022 Juneteenth schedule of events, visit www.nnva.gov/Juneteenth.