Registration Open for 5K on the Runway

Runners, prepare for take-off! After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is bringing back their popular 5K on the Runway event on Saturday, September 17. This race is a unique opportunity to see the airport like you’ve never seen it before; race on airport taxiways and runways for a one-of-a-kind experience. The race begins at 8 a.m. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate and strollers are permitted. The race is limited to 1,000 runners and the inaugural event in 2019 sold out, so be sure to register early. For information on the race and to sign-up, visit the event website. This year’s charitable partner is the Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads (YVCHR). Their mission is to create and increase volunteer opportunities to enrich youth, address community needs and develop a lifetime commitment to service, through projects that both directly and indirectly impact diverse populations across our community. To learn more, visit www.yvchr.org.