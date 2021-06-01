Registration Open for ‘Micro-Business Expo: Taking Your Micro-Business to the Next Level’ June 12 Event

The second 2021 Ignite Business Series seminar, hosted by Council Member Sabrina Wooten, to be held in-person; includes vendor exhibits

Registration is open for the second 2021 Ignite Business Series seminar, themed ‘Micro-Business Expo: Taking Your Micro-Business to the Next Level’ and scheduled for June 12, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St. This free seminar will be held in-person with several local businesses and vendors available to provide information and support for business owners. While the Small Business Administration (SBA) defines micro-businesses as those that have one to nine employees, session topics may be of interest to any small business owner looking to grow their company.

Session topics to be discussed at the event by area subject matter experts include:

Making Financial Sense: Choosing the Best Financial Plan for Your Organization, Jeff Hammer, Wealth Management Advisor, Northwestern Mutual

Positioning Your Small Businesses for Good Success, Latrece McKnight, CEO of President of McKnight Williams and Associates

Launch Virginia Beach Small Business Initiative Reveal

The Nuts and Bolts of Contracting for Micro-Businesses: Preparing Micro-Businesses to Do Business with the City of Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach Staff



Business Strategies to take Your Microbusiness to the Next Level, Dr. Karen Pruden, The Career Elevation Expert, CEO/Founder, Pruden Global Business Solutions Consulting, CEO/Founder, Sister Leaders Conference

Vendor Exhibition:Visit and Support Local Business Owners

“Micro-businesses are a key component of our Virginia Beach economy,” said Council Member Wooten. “As the smallest of small businesses, they start and operate in the same way as large businesses but have special needs that these Ignite workshops can help support by providing specific trainings and helping to make strategic connections.”

REGISTER ONLINE

For in-person attendance, register for the event online here or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ignite-business-series-seminar-tickets-154435700337.

ATTEND VIRTUALLY

To participate virtually, please visit this WebEx link: https://vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/j.php?MTID=m11c836aedc616d4bc948397605c2af0e

LIVE STREAMING

The seminar will also be available via