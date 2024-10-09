Registration open for the 2025 National Patent Application Drafting Competition

The USPTO invites law students and students studying patent law to participate in the 2025 National Patent Application Drafting Competition (NPADC). The competition introduces students to issues arising in U.S. patent law and develops their patent application drafting and prosecution skills.

Registration is open through November 9.

Student teams will search the prior art, prepare a specification, and draft claims for a hypothetical invention statement. The teams will then present their reasoning for patentability before a panel of judges composed of patent examiners, practitioners, and other members of the intellectual property community.

The virtual regional rounds will be held on March 1, 2025, and will include up to 15 teams in each region. The winning team from each regional round will be invited to compete in the national finals before a panel of senior USPTO officials and judges at USPTO headquarters on April 4, 2025.

To learn more, visit the competition information and registration instructions on the USPTO website.