Remarkable Portsmouth on PCTV| Today’s EDA Meeting| Spring Recycling Day on April 2nd!

By: Dana Woodson To watch the new edition of Remarkable Portsmouth featuring Mr. Sam Allen, 1950's Negro Leagues Baseball Legend, tune in to PCTV Channel 48/39 or use this YouTube link: https://youtu.be/32twcGcM5Qk. To view the March 15, 2022 Economic Development Authority Meeting, please use the YouTube link provided below https://youtu.be/8Qf9a3vZQFA