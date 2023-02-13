Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at a Service Project for Military Families with Governors’ Spouses and United Through Reading

By: Office of the First Lady

Decatur House, Washington D.C.



Stewart, thank you for welcoming us to this beautiful place. As always, we’re so grateful for what you and the White House Historical Association have done to preserve our history and make it more accessible to all.



Tammy, Abby, and all our Governors’ spouses, thank you for joining us and for your commitment to helping our military families.



And Doug, I’m so grateful to have you here with us.



As you know, I had to miss the Alvin Ailey performance and lunch yesterday because I wasn’t feeling well. And I was truly disappointed—but I’m happy to be with you today to make a big difference in some very special children’s lives.



When our son Beau was deployed in Iraq, I saw how much his children, Natalie and Hunter, missed their daddy. No matter how much we tried, we couldn’t fill his chair at birthdays or holidays, we couldn’t be the voice that they wanted to hear at bedtime.



United Through Reading gives children the chance to hear that voice once again. For one special moment, kids can share their favorite book with the person they love most, and go to sleep knowing that—no matter the distance—their service member is thinking of them, loving them, and watching over them.



So on behalf of our national guard families, thank you for making those moments possible.

