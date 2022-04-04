Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival

By: White House Press

Fort Lesley J. McNair

Washington, D.C.

10:30 A.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: I have one comment to make before I start the day. You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter — you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him — he is a war criminal.

But we have to gather the information, we have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual — have a wartime trial.

This guy is brutal. And what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone’s seen it.

I’ll — I’ll —

Q Do you agree that it’s genocide?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I think it is a war crime.

Q What are you going to do about it, sir? Are you going to do more sanctions on Russia?

THE PRESIDENT: I’m seeking more sanctions, yes. I’ll have time to announce that to you.

Q Can you actually hold Putin accountable, though? You called him a war criminal.

THE PRESIDENT: He should be held accountable.

QCan you actually hold him accountable without sanctions?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, no —

Q What else can you do?

THE PRESIDENT: No, no — go — go — the war crimes tri- — yes, I’m going to continue to add sanctions.

Thank you.

Q What kind of sanctions, Mr. President? What are you thinking?

THE PRESIDENT: I’ll let you know.

10:31 A.M. EDT