Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Q Mr. President, what would you like to say to European partners? What would you like to say to European partners?

MR. PRESIDENT: I’m going to say that to their face. I’m going to say — all I have to say, I’m going to say when I get there.

But I’ll be happy to talk to you guys when I get back or — how many — are you coming?

Q They’re there. They’re there.

Q (Inaudible.)

MR. PRESIDENT: (Laughs.) I know.

Q Mr. President, how concerned — how concerned are you about the threat of chemical warfare right now, that Russia will use chemical weapons? How high is that threat?

MR. PRESIDENT: I think it’s a real threat.

