Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
By: White House Press
Q Mr. President, what would you like to say to European partners? What would you like to say to European partners?
MR. PRESIDENT: I’m going to say that to their face. I’m going to say — all I have to say, I’m going to say when I get there.
But I’ll be happy to talk to you guys when I get back or — how many — are you coming?
Q They’re there. They’re there.
Q (Inaudible.)
MR. PRESIDENT: (Laughs.) I know.
Q Mr. President, how concerned — how concerned are you about the threat of chemical warfare right now, that Russia will use chemical weapons? How high is that threat?
MR. PRESIDENT: I think it’s a real threat.
Thank you. Thanks.
8:46 A.M. EDT