Remarks by Vice President Harris Before Air Force Two Departure

12:27 P.M. EDT

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, about last night. So, Donald Trump — I — I found it to be quite bizarre — actually called himself the “father of IVF.” And if what he meant is taking responsibility, well, then, yeah, he should take responsibility for the fact that one is three women in America lives in a Trump abortion ban state.

What he should take responsibility for is that couples who are praying and hoping and working toward growing a family have — have been so disappointed and — and harmed by the fact that IVF treatments have now been put at risk.

What he should take responsibility for is what we have been seeing across the country since he hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court, and they undid the protections of Roe v. Wade — Wade.

What he should take responsibility for is that he has been trying to take away the protections against preexisting conditions for, for example, women who are survivors of breast cancer.

So, let’s not be distracted by his choice of words. The reality is his actions have been very harmful to women and — and families in America on this issue.

Q Madam Vice President, Donald Trump did a rally —

Q Madam Vice President, do you agree with President Obama’s recent suggestion that Black men may be hesitant to vote for you because you’re a woman?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Let me first say that I am very proud to have the support of former President Barack Obama. And I think that the important point that I will make over and over again is I don’t assume to have the votes of any demographic locked down. I have to earn their vote, and I am going to work, as I’ve been, to earn that vote and to win on November 5th.

Q That particular dynamic —

Q Ma’am, there’s been a lot of recent questions about Donald Trump’s –

THE PRESIDENT: Once again.

Q There’s been a lot of recent questions based on an event he did recently. He played music for about 30 minutes straight. Just questions about his mental fitness for office at this point. Do you think Donald Trump needs to take a cognitive test?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, I’m going to say what I have said publicly and will say many times based on my observations and, I think, the observations of many. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable, and as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him, even when he was president, he’s unfit to be president of the United States.

Q Do you support the letter the administration sent Israel threatening legal action over military aid? Are you —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I —

Q Do you su- —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’ve issued my statement about that, yeah.

Q Are you — are you supporting calling off military aid if the situation in Gaza does not improve?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I don’t believe that’s what the letter said.

Q Or what kind of legal action do you support?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: We’ll take it one step at a time if necessary.

Q Are you —

Q Madam Vice President, the Chinese military has been doing drills around Taiwan, and Xi Jinping visited the province across from Taiwan. It’s raising pressure, obviously, on Taiwan.

What is your position were there to be an invasion of Taiwan by the Chinese military under — if you were president at the time?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, let me restate the point I’ve made many times. I believe in the One China policy, and I believe that there — and that Taiwan has an — a right to defend itself.

Q Would the American —

Q As a Calif- —

Q Would the American government provide arms for the Taiwanese —

Q As a California voter, how will you vote on the “Get Tough on Crime” Measure 36 — Proposition 36?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I have not voted yet, and I’ve actually not read it yet. But I’ll let you know.

Thank you.

END 12:30 P.M. EDT