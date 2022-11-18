Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Meeting on the DPRK’s Recent Ballistic Missile Launch

By: Office of the Vice President

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Bangkok, Thailand

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, good afternoon, everyone. I have asked this group of allies and partners to come together to join us in condemning North Korea’s long-range ballistic missile launch this morning. And I’ve also asked them to join so that we, as allies and partners, can consult on next steps.



This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions. It destabilizes security in the region and unnecessarily raises tensions.



We strongly condemn these actions, and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts.



On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances.



Together, the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.



I want to thank these leaders for ongoing discussions in this regard and on so many other very important topics. And I thank you for joining us today.



And with that, Prime Minister Kishida, please.



END