Remarks by VP Harris After Swearing In Scott A. Nathan as Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation

By:White House: Office of the Vice President

THE VICE PRESIDENT: So, I know you all — well, all eyes around our country and the world are on Ukraine, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



And I want to be clear that we know and believe that this is a war of choice. It is unprovoked, it is unwarranted, and it is unjustified.



As the President made clear from the beginning: If Russia were to take aggressive action against Ukraine, our response would be swift and certain. And that is, in fact, what has occurred.



Today, the President outlined the sanctions, which are going to have a direct impact on Russia’s economy, both in terms of sanctions and in terms of export controls. Those — the effect will be immediate on Russia.



And we will continue, as we have from the very beginning, to work with our Allies and our partners around the world. We are unified in our position on this and in our reaction to this unjustified, unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation.



Thank you.



