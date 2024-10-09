Remarks by VP Harris on Hurricanes Helene and Milton

5:09 P.M. EDT

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hi. So, I just got off the phone with Administrator Criswell at FEMA, and I cannot stress enough to all the folks in Florida, in the Tampa area: Please listen to evacuation orders. Please listen to your local officials, because I know a lot of folks out there have survived these hurricanes before — this one is going to be very, very serious.

And I urge you to please just grab whatever you need. Listen to the orders you’re getting from your local officials. They know what they’re telling you, and they know what Milton is about to be. So, please do that.

The other point I’d make is that there is a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available, in particular, to the survivors of Helene. And first of all, it’s extraordinarily irresponsible. It’s about him; it’s not about you.

And the reality is that FEMA has so many resources that are available to folks who desperately need them now and resources that are about helping people get back on their feet and rebuild and have places to go. You are entitled to these resources.

People are entitled to these resources, and it is critically important that people apply for the help that is there to support. That — all of those resources were created for just these kinds of moments, in an emergency situation, knowing that folks are entitled to have the relief that they so rightly need at this moment in time.

So, listen to your sheriffs. Around the places that have been impacted by Helene, listen to your local sheriff, who’s going to tell you straight about what’s available to you and how, for so many reasons and ways, there are no conditions attached to the relief that’s available to you.

Q Madam Vice President, Governor DeSantis — NBC is reporting Governor DeSantis is ignoring your calls on hurricanes’ resources and — and help. How does that hurt the situation here?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: You know, moments of crisis, if — if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re going to put politics aside and put the people first.

People are in desperate need of support right now, and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations — these are the height of emergency situations — is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship, instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first.

Q Madam Vice President, Milton’s arrival —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you.

Q — what does it mean for resources?

END 5:12 P.M. EDT