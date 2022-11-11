Remember to Stay Prepared During Hurricane Season! June 1st – November 30th

By: City Of Portsmouth

Portsmouth residents and businesses are reminded that we are still in Hurricane Season as evidenced with the later season Hurricane Nicole. Please stay weather informed and please remain situationally aware and prepared for any possible wind or rain impacts to our area. Throughout Hurricane Season…and beyond, please stay informed and keep your emergency supply kits and plans ready. For weather updates throughout this Veterans Day Holiday weekend, tune to the local news stations and visit Wakefield NWS.

Current NWS Detailed Forecast as of 5:30 p.m.

Tonight

A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Veterans Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.