Remembering Hampton Roads Media Professional Byron Burney

On Friday, February 21, 2020, God called one of his precious jewels, Deacon Byron Keith Burney, to his eternal home.

He was predeceased by his parents Thelma Hart Burney and James Horace Burney of Norfolk, father-in-law, Major J. Whitaker of Hampton, Virginia, and godson Nicholas Bond of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Byron was a graduate of Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk and Hampton University (Class of 1981), where he received a Bachelors of Arts in Mass Communications. For nearly 30 years he moved through the ranks at WVEC TV as a photographer, a chief photographer and the operations manager. Byron was a member of the National Association of Black Journalist and a past president of the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals. Byron was employed with iSoft at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he served as an audio-visual specialist.

Byron was a devoted deacon and musician of First Baptist Church East End serving faithfully in many ministries. He was a proud brother of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Byron leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tracy Whitaker Burney; sister, Stephanie Burney Skyles (Larry); brother, Richard Burney (Laureen); his mother-in-law, Louise Whitaker; brother-in-law, Nathaniel (Shirley), sister-in-law, Vanessa Whitaker; nieces, Traci Georges (Alvin), Tifney Skyles, Richelle Burney; nephews, Richard Burney Jr., William Scott Terrell, Joshua Whitaker; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church East End, Newport News. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. On Thursday, February 27, 2020, viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, during which time, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will have their memorial service at 6:30 p.m. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.